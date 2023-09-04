Pervez Elahi rushed to PIMS hospital from Attock Jail

Articles
PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been rushed to PIMS hospital, after his health suddenly deteriorated in the Attock Jail.

The police convoy has left from the Attock jail along with Pervez Elahi.

A three-member medical team referred Pervez Elahi to the PIMS Hospital.

The medical team is headed by MS District Hospital Attock Dr Jawad.

It must be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested by Islamabad police under 3-MPO soon after his release on the orders of Lahore High Court.

