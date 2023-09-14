Petrol price likely to go up by Rs20 from Sept 16

The nation must prepare for another shocking rise in the price of petrol, projected to surge by up to Rs20 per litre starting from September 16.

The working paper outlining revisions in the prices of petroleum products is being prepared.

Sources have indicated that there is a proposal to raise the price of petrol by Rs20, which would mark a substantial increase.

Additionally, a proposal to increase the price of high-speed diesel by Rs14 has been put forward, along with a suggested Rs10 increase in the price of kerosene.

The price of light diesel may also see an increment of Rs9 per litre.

If these proposals are accepted, the new price of petrol could reach 325 rupees and 36 paise, a significant rise from its current rate.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel might go up from Rs311.84 paise to 325 rupees and 50 paise per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is expected to submit the working paper to the government by tomorrow evening.

The final authority for approval rests with the Ministry of Finance, which will issue an official notification, likely with the Prime Minister’s approval.