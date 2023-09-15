PHC withholds MDCAT results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar High Court Justice Arshad Ali heard petition.

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) withheld the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council(PMDC) from announcing the results of the Medical Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) over the paper leak controversy.

Peshawar High Court Justice Arshad Ali heard the petition filed by the students against the paper leak of MDACT.

The court withheld the test results and sought responses from the chief secretary, registrar of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council(PMDC), and others ·

The High Court ordered that the results of the MDCAT should not be announced until the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petitions till September 21.

It should be noted that the students had filed petitions to stop the MDCAT results.

It should be noted that on September 10, the MDCAT exam was held for admission to medical colleges across the country, in which thousands of students participated.

