PM assures GB elders of early completion of projects

GILGIT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured the political elders of Gilgit-Baltistan and Diamer of his government’s support to ensure the early completion of delayed projects in the region.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of political elders of GB and Diamer, instructed the formation of a consultative platform to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

The delegation welcomed the prime minister on arrival in the GB and discussed the law and order situation and other matters.

The prime minister said that the GB people usually lived peacefully despite coming from different cultures, languages and sects.

The delegation members suggested that law enforcement could be improved in the GB by strengthening the police force.

Earlier, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the governor apprised the prime minister of the administrative affairs and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan.

The governor also thanked the prime minister for visiting Gilgit Baltistan and his special interest in the development of the region.