PM Kakar, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Bill Gates on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

Bill Gates has reiterated that polio eradication in Pakistan is a top priority, with particular interest in stopping cross-border transmission with Afghanistan and continuing vaccination campaigns in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He also expressed his confidence in the National Emergency Operations Centre and the caretaker government to continue ongoing efforts to end poliovirus transmission.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that stopping poliovirus transmission in every area of the country remains possible this year. They discussed polio eradication, gender equality, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

He underscored that the caretaker government and the National Polio Task Force remain fully committed to reaching children nationwide with polio vaccines, routine immunizations, and other essential health services.

Bill Gates also shared his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s support in scaling up innovations and proven approaches to nutrition and improving financial inclusion efforts in Pakistan.

Bill Gates and the prime minister also discussed how improvements across these priorities help improve gender equality efforts, ensuring that women and girls can prioritize their health, finances and futures, and become leaders in their societies.

