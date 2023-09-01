PM Kakar directs to curb smuggling of sugar, petrol

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has strictly instructed Customs and law enforcement agencies to curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agri produce, and other goods from the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding smuggling control, the prime minister was briefed about measures taken to control the smuggling of various goods in the country, especially along border areas.

The meeting was informed that ten additional checkpoints of law enforcement agencies have been notified to check smuggling in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the prime minister sought an intra-agency report of government officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan. He said the officers involved in smuggling should be given exemplary punishment in addition to effective disciplinary action against them.

The prime minister was also told that a forty percent decrease in smuggling has been witnessed due to the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies.

PM Kakar said smuggling of petroleum products leads to a reduction in revenue collection, along with burdening the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The prime minister said he will personally review the weekly meeting of different agencies’ performance in curbing the menace of smuggling.

He instructed to make markets along the Pak-Iran border more operational to ensure documentation of trade. He said curbing smuggling is inevitable as it inflicts a loss of billions of rupees on the economy.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media site X, the caretaker prime minister said smuggling is a major cause of the country’s economic challenges. He said several other issues including tax evasion and hike in dollar price are also associated with smuggling.