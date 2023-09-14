PM Kakar for expanding cooperation with Turkiye

Talking to Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci.

PM said Pakistan was keen to attract foreign investors.

He appreciated Turkiye’s reconstruction efforts after earthquake.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in multiple sectors, including trade, agriculture, energy, mining, IT and defence.

Talking to Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, the prime minister said Pakistan was keen to attract foreign investors and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been established to generate new and attractive investment opportunities in priority sectors.

He said in addition to having strong and time-tested bilateral relations, Pakistan and Turkiye shared convergence and close cooperation on a wide range of regional and multilateral issues, including efforts to combat Islamophobia.

He appreciated Turkiye’s reconstruction efforts following the tragic earthquake of February 2023 and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue extending all possible support to the Turkish people.

The prime minister thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish leadership for their warm messages of felicitations on his assumption of office.

He said the people of Pakistan enjoyed a historic, cultural and fraternal relationship with Turkiye. President Erdogan enjoyed the same popularity in Pakistan as in his own country.

Advertisement

PM Kakar also praised Turkiye for its long-standing and steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the commerce minister briefed the prime minister about measures being taken to promote the country’s exports.

Also Read PM Kakar orders for PIA privatization on fast track basis ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to complete the...

The prime minister directed to finalize the measures with respect to access of the domestic products to the international markets in specified period.