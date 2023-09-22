Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Kakar to address 78th UNGA session today

PM Kakar to address 78th UNGA session today

Articles
Advertisement
PM Kakar to address 78th UNGA session today

PM Kakar to address 78th UNGA session today

Advertisement
  • The address is expected to start 8 pm Pakistan’s local time.
  • PM will outline Pakistan’s perspective on regional issues.
  • PM is scheduled to meet prime minister of the Netherlands.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The address is expected to take place around 8 pm Pakistan’s local time.

In his address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is among the longest-standing unresolved items on the UN agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the caretaker government to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilise domestic and external investment.

PM Kakar is scheduled to meet the prime minister of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the UNGA session. He will interact with the Pakistani officials working at the United Nations Secretariat.

The prime minister’s interviews with leading international news outlets and a media talk with Pakistani journalists is also on the cards.

Also Read

PM urges APPNA to invest in Pakistan’s health tourism, paramedical training
PM urges APPNA to invest in Pakistan’s health tourism, paramedical training

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar invited Association of Physicians of Pakistani...

Advertisement

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar invited Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) to invest in health tourism, medical and paramedical education, training and skill development sectors in Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), led by its President Dr. Arshad Rehan, that called on him on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story