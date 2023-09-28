Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Kakar visits Masjid e Nabvi in Madinah

PM Kakar visits Masjid e Nabvi in Madinah

Articles
Advertisement
PM Kakar visits Masjid e Nabvi in Madinah

PM Kakar visits Masjid e Nabvi in Madinah

Advertisement
  • Prime Minister offered nawafil at Roza e Rasool(SAW).
  • He visited International Fair and Museum of Prophet(SAW).
  • Prime Minister Kakar was given a comprehensive briefing.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD:  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah and paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

The prime minister offered nawafil at the Roza e Rasool. Afterwards, the caretaker Prime Minister visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet (SAW)’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located adjacent to Masjad-e-Nabvi. Dr. Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Prophet (SAW)’s Museum, warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing about the historical museum, which showcases the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as well as the Islamic civilization. PM Kakar expressed his deep appreciation for the museum and applauded the efforts made to preserve and present the rich Islamic heritage.

As a token of appreciation, Dr. Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani presented the prime minister with a shield and books, symbolizing the cherished connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting Islamic heritage and fostering mutual understanding.

Also Read

CNS Amjad Niazi calls for recommitting to principles for maritime safety
CNS Amjad Niazi calls for recommitting to principles for maritime safety

He said World Maritime Day significant reminder of maritime safety. CNS Niazi...

The museum chronicles the Prophet (SAW)’s journey and highlights significant events and teachings through multimedia. It also showcases Islamic civilization’s achievements in various fields. The museum promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding, fostering respect for diverse beliefs and cultures.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story