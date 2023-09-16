PMA demands re-conduct of MDCAT exam

Dr Shoro said it is important to ensure transparency in exam.

He said irregularities happened during exam truly disheartening.

He hoped PMDC will consider students demand seriously.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expresses serious concern over irregularities during the recent Medical & Dental College Admission Test( MDCAT) exam for medical admission in Pakistan. Many students reported issues such as technical glitches, cheating, and discrepancies in the grading system.

Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro in his statement said it is important to ensure fairness and transparency in the exam process to maintain the credibility and quality of medical education in Pakistan.

He said irregularities, malpractices and technical glitches that happened during the said exam were truly disheartening, and it has caused great anxiety and confusion among the aspiring medical students.

Secretary General PMA said as a student who took the MDCAT, everyone know that it is an essential and competitive exam that will determine the future of thousands of students who aspire to become doctors or dentists. However, the current situation has raised questions about the reliability and fairness of the examination.

He said there have been reports of incorrect and incomplete question papers, insufficient time to answer the questions, online cheating and other technical glitches which led to frustration and loss of confidence among the students. Even in the official statement released by the administration, it was acknowledged that there were problems experienced during the examination.

Dr Shoro demanded to re-conduct of the MDCAT exam. It will help restore the confidence of students and ensure that everyone has an equal and fair chance to demonstrate their abilities.

Advertisement

Also Read Malnutrition early in life linked to poor growth: Study More than a million children die each year due to wasting. Malnutrition...

He hoped that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council(PMDC) will consider this demand seriously and take appropriate measures to ensure that the MDCAT exam is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.