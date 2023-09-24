Advertisement
Advertisement
Police and rangers joint operation in Khairpur; arrest bundits

  • The joint action was taken by the police and rangers.
  • The forces were successful in arresting bundits in the operation.
  • Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested accused.
Sindh: The police and rangers took joint action in the district of Khairpur village based on intelligence information on Sunday.

However, according to Rangers, seven suspects of the criminal gang were arrested in the villages of Gul Muhammad Jamrogoth and Talkot Diji in the Khairpur district of Sindh.

Consequently, weapons, a knife, 2 mobile phones, 8 motorcycles, drugs, and cash were recovered from the arrested accused’s possession.

Additionally, 64 rounds of various weapons were also recovered from the possession of the accused culprits.

Unfortunately, the arrested accused were providing facilities to the bundits. Moreover, the arrested accused’s arms, ammunition, and stolen goods were handed over to the police for further legal action accordingly and fairly.

Earlier, the police’s encounter with the street criminal at Korangi Industrial Area The bilateral firing incident took place near Allahwala Town.

However, the bundit who robbed the citizen was arrested with serious injuries by the authorities.

Undoubtedly, the seriously injured decoit accomplice was also arrested while the accomplice was being shifted to the police station for legal action.

In addition to that, the accused arrested were identified as Allah Dinu and Noor Hassan.

