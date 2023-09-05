Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Police Investigate Girl’s Death in PIB Colony

  • The girl’s named identified as Fiza.
  • As per initial investagation the 18-girls father was in the police.
  • The crime scene unit is collecting in the professional manner.
The incident of finding the body of a girl in a house in PIB Colony has many clues. Firstly, “the dead girl’s mobile phone and sleeping set are missing from the house,” police said. Secondly, “the deceased girl has five sisters and one brother and was unmarried,” they added.

In addition, 18-year-old Fiza’s father, Muhammad Ali, was in the police, Fiza, who died at the time of the incident in the one-room house, was alone, the police continued.

Apparently no evidence of robbery was found, police officials said. The crime scene unit is collecting evidence in a professional manner in order to give the victims justice, police officials said.

The police are investigating the incident from various angles that will help them approach the real criminal.

