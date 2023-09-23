Pope Francis urged action by proving migration reality during France visit

Pope Francis urged action by proving migration reality.

Pope Francis has urged European nations to display greater tolerance toward migrants during a visit to the southern French city of Marseille.

Speaking at a gathering of bishops and young people from Mediterranean countries, the Pope emphasized that those risking their lives at sea should not be viewed as invaders. French President Emmanuel Macron was among those in attendance.

This call for tolerance comes as the issue of migration has been thrust back into the spotlight due to mass arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa last week.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, while welcoming the Pope, made it clear that the country would not accept migrants coming from Lampedusa.

Last week, approximately 8,500 people arrived on Lampedusa on 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday.

Pope Francis emphasized that migration should be viewed as a reality rather than an emergency and should be managed wisely, including through a European response.

He spoke of the suffering of migrants in the Mediterranean and called for legal and regular means of entry for those fleeing war, hunger, and poverty, emphasizing the duty of humanity to rescue those attempting to cross the sea.

Pope Francis urged governments to avoid indifference and fear, emphasizing the importance of rescuing people in distress at sea.

His visit to Marseille marked the first by a pope to the city in 500 years, and he participated in discussions on migration, economic inequality, and climate change during the Mediterranean Meetings event.

