PPP devises strategy to mobilise party workers in Punjab

PPP will start election campaign in South Punjab

Bilawal Bhutto will address workers in Central Punjab.

Chairman PPP directed party leadership to prepare for elections.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) has devised a comprehensive strategy to mobilise the party and its workers across the Punjab province.

A meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan People’s Party was held in Bilawal House Lahore a few days ago, which was presided over by former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In the meeting of the CEC of the People’s Party, consultations were held regarding the upcoming general elections and the distribution of party tickets, and the plan was set.

Sources say that the People’s Party has formulated a strategy to mobilize the party in Punjab and in this regard, the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also directed the party leadership to prepare for the elections.

According to the sources, the People’s Party will start the election campaign in Central and South Punjab through a convention, which will be addressed by Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Also Read Bilawal inquires health of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah in Karachi KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inquired about the...

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inquired about the health of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Bilawal visited Hafiz Hamdullah, who was injured during the bomb attack in Mastung, and inquired about his well-being. Bilawal expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Hafiz Hamdullah.