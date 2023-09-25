PPP forms parliamentary board for Balochsitan

The PPP parliamentary board will consist of 8-members.

The parliamentary board will also consult divisional presidents.

The parliamentary board will include Changez Jamali and others.

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed a parliamentary board to give party tickets to the candidates of Balochistan.

According to the party declaration, the parliamentary board will consist of eight-members to issue tickets to the candidates for the elections.

The parliamentary board will include Changez Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sarbuland Khan Jogezai, Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Baz Muhammad Khetran, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Saber Baloch and Ghazala Gola.

The parliamentary board will also consult the divisional and district presidents regarding award of the party tickets.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had constituted provincial parliamentary boards of the party which will approve tickets for candidates for the coming general elections in January next year in the country.

The divisional and district presidents will also be invited for consultation in these provincial election boards.

The PPP chairman has formed separate parliamentary boards for the four provinces of the country. The parliamentary boards will decide about the party’s candidates for general elections. Each province’s parliamentary board will recommend candidates to Bilawal for the party ticket, who will decide on the recommendation.