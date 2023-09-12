President Alvi calls for enhancing cooperation with China

He said China was a reliable and tested friend.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for more robust cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and defense.

He said that China was a reliable and tested friend and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen the strategic relations with China for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President made these remarks during his meetings with the Ambassadors-designates of the People’s Republic of China and Venezuela (Non-Resident), as well as the Republic of Colombia (Non-resident), who presented their diplomatic credentials to the President and separately called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate of China to Pakistan, Mr. Jiang Zaidong, the President said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with China as it had always stood by Pakistan at difficult times. The President said that Pakistan would continue to support China on all core issues.

Highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the President said that CPEC would greatly contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He informed me that the project had helped modernize our infrastructure, build our capacity, and ensure a sustainable energy supply.

He added that Pakistan was fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under CPEC. The President expressed his gratitude for China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as its principled stance on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

In his meeting with the Ambassador-designate of Venezuela, Mr. Jose Rafael Silva Aponte, the President said that Pakistan placed special emphasis on improving trade and economic relations with Venezuela. He highlighted that Venezuelan investors could benefit investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.

While talking to the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Colombia, Mr. Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, President Arif Alvi underlined the need for further enhancing economic, cultural, and trade relations with Columbia.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role to further enhance bilateral cooperation between their respective countries and Pakistan.