President Alvi condemns killing of Sikh leader

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the involvement of India in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and has urged the world to take serious note of the state-sponsored killing on the Canadian soil.

Expressing concern over the killing of the Sikh leader, the President said that it had been the policy of India to persecute and eliminate the leadership of minority groups in India and outside world. The brutal murder of the Sikh leader exposed the real face of India that has been intolerant towards the minority groups, the President added.

He maintained that India had unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority communities for decades.

He regretted that the silence and the inaction of the world over the atrocities being committed by India in the IIOJ&K and the persecution of minorities and demolishment of their places of worship emboldened India to carry out such operations on foreign soil.

It is an open secret that India is the major source of trouble and de-stabilization in the region using the soil of neighboring countries against Pakistan, false flag operations, providing training, funding and support to the militants for terrorist activities in Pakistan but, regrettably, the world chose to remain silent, the President said.