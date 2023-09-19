President for collective efforts to address socio-economic challenges

President Alvi met delegation of KCCI in Karachi.

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle challenges such as unemployment, rising stress levels in society, improving access to opportunities for differently-abled individuals, and enhancing female participation in businesses and employment.

He, in a meeting with a delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Karachi, underscored the importance of volunteerism and active involvement of the chambers, banking sector, and civil society to overcome the socio-economic challenges in the country.

President stressed that the business community should play a pivotal role in advancing social sectors and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility by helping those in need. He highlighted that the collaborative endeavors between the public and private sectors could bring about a positive transformation in people’s lives, particularly in the realm of social initiatives.

He urged the creation of an inclusive society that actively promotes female participation in socio-economic activities. He called upon KCCI members to inspire and support women in becoming future entrepreneurs, fostering confidence and empowerment among them.

President acknowledged the positive impact of information technology on facilitating bank account opening and financial transactions for women. He emphasized the business community’s role in providing a conducive atmosphere for women at workplace.

He also called on the corporate sector to prioritize the welfare of their workers and environmental protection, ensuring a better world for future generations.

Regarding the performance of the banking sector, President Alvi praised its achievements over the past three years. He urged chambers to develop fast-track mechanisms to ensure quantifiable performance, with a specific goal of achieving 20 to 25% female employment within the industry. He commended some banks in the country for achieving a remarkable 30% female employment.

President expressed optimism about Pakistan’s potential, citing abundant natural and human resources. He emphasized the need to provide quality education and skills to harness the competitiveness of the industrial and business sectors.

In response to challenges faced by KCCI in carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the President urged them to engage with the Government and civil society to find solutions.