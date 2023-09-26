President for enhancing trade and cultural cooperation with Jordan

President emphasized need for regular high-level exchanges.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Jordan to work for further enhancing bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

He said that Pakistan cherished its close, friendly and fraternal relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan which were rooted in shared religion, culture and history.

Congratulating the Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Jordan, Major General (r) Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, the President said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Jordan and wanted to further improve bilateral trade, economic, political and cultural relations for the mutual interest of the two countries. He expressed satisfaction over the current relations between the two countries, which were marked by warmth and commonality of views on both sides.

The President emphasized the need for regular high-level exchanges, including the exchange of Parliamentary delegations, holding of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commissions to improve socio-political and economic ties.

He appreciated the commonality of views between Pakistan and Jordan on various issues concerning the Islamic world, especially Palestine and Islamophobia, and urged the need to work closely with other Muslim countries on such issues.

The President wished the newly-appointed Ambassador success on his new assignment in Amman.