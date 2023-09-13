President for implementation of job quota for PWDs   

He said 10-12% population of country was facing disabilities.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the need for the implementation of job quota for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by the public and private sectors.

He said that the 10-12% population of the country was facing various forms of disabilities and it was the responsibility of government and private sectors to employ PWDs, as per their skills and qualifications, so that to empower them financially.

The President made these remarks during a follow-up meeting on the framework for classification of disabilities, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Ministry of Human Rights briefed the meeting on the progress made so far with regard to implementation of disability employment quota. It was informed that the ministry was actively pursuing with the government organizations to implement job quota for persons with disabilities in letter and spirit. The Ministry highlighted that 98 Differently-Abled-Persons (DAPs) had been provided jobs by the government organizations since March 2023.

The Ministry further informed that a master list of potential employers was being prepared to seek their support in providing jobs to PWDs. NAVTTC apprised the meeting that 1500 PWDs had been trained for job placement.

The meeting was apprised that presently DAPs availed the job quota only from BPS 1-15 while no specific quota had been reserved for them against the gazetted positions.

The President stressed the importance of amending the existing recruitment rules to reserve quota for PWDs in gazetted jobs. He underlined the need for imparting skill-based education to PWDs to enhance their employability and ensure their active participation in mainstream economic activities.

The President also highlighted the importance of close coordination among the stakeholders to address issues related to the registration of PWDs at federal and provincial levels. He also appreciated the efforts made by NAVTTC by training 1500 PWDs as well as the role of Ministry of Human Rights for helping DAPs in getting jobs.

The Officials from provincial governments updated the meeting about the measures taken by them for the facilitation and training of PWDs.

Later, a delegation, led by the Director and CEO of Tang Chinese International Education and Technology (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Song Jianying held a meeting with the President, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Mr. Song gave presentation on the technical and skilled education for Pakistani youth.