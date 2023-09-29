President, PM, political leaders strongly condemn Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday strongly condemned the blast that took place in Mastung near a procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Expressing their deep grief over the loss of precious lives, they sympathized with the victims’ families. The president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Praying for the early recovery of the injured, they directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical facilities to them. Prime Minister Kakar reiterated that the government was fully resolved to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Caretaker Federal Information Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Mastung.

The minister expressed his sympathy to the families of those who were martyred in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The morale of the nation cannot be weakened by cowardly acts of terrorism”, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

The minister said that the entire Pakistan was united against the scourge of terrorism and terrorist elements and did not deserve any leniency. The minister reiterated that with the cooperation of the security forces and the people of Pakistan, terrorism will be completely eradicated.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the bomb blast and called for investigation of the incident. The chief minister said Subversive elements do not deserve any concession. Those who target the peaceful procession will be dealt with an iron hand.

“We have to create complete unity in our ranks against terrorism. Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance,” he added, adding that those who commit such brutal acts cannot call themselves Muslims.

The chief minister instructed the rescue teams to reach the affected area immediately and directed the health department to ensure the best treatment facilities for injured people. He also expressed sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced three days of mourning throughout the province over the tragic blast to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

He said national flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings during the three days of mourning. He said that the enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan He said the chief minister has ordered the law enforcement agencies to take full action against the elements involved in the blast and their facilitators.

The minister said the provincial government will provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He said teams of police, PDMA, health department, and other organizations were present at the site of the explosion.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the cowardly attack on innocent people”. He said and that such heinous acts are hiigh condemnable and have “no place in our country”. “May justice be swift for those responsible,” he added.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the scenes of Mustang blast were tragic and prayed for the families of the martyred. “Human life is sacred, and the terrorists should know that we as a nation will not stand idly by as they try return us to a era of bloodshed,” he said in a social media post.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman extended sympathy and solidarity with the grieving families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. She also requested PPP workers to reach hospitals in Balochistan for assistance in relief operations and blood donations. “The growing incidence of terrorism in Mustang is a matter of concern. Strict action should be taken against the terrorists involved in the attack,” she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also condemned the incident and demanded that the injured be provided with quality treatment facilities. It further demanded that the “federal and provincial governments give up political revenge and oppression and fascism against innocent citizens”, and instead “focus on dealing with a real threat like terrorism”.

