President stresses need for increasing trade for economic stability

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need for increasing trade activity and enhancing the volume of the country’s exports to ensure economic stability.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) led by Muhammad Ahmed, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said investment in information technology and boosting its exports would prove helpful in attaining the goals of development and progress.

The delegation apprised the president of the contribution of IIA in promoting exports of the country. It also highlighted the challenges faced by the traders and businessmen.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi announced a special remission of 90 days in sentence of prisoners on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi.

The remission will be applicable for male prisoners above 65 years of age and women inmates over 60 years, who have completed one-third of their imprisonment. The persons under 18 years who have served their one-third sentence will also get the benefit of remission.

President Alvi approved the remission for prisoners in accordance with Article 45 of the Constitution.