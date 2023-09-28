Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
President stresses need for increasing trade for economic stability

President stresses need for increasing trade for economic stability

Articles
Advertisement
President stresses need for increasing trade for economic stability

President stresses need for increasing trade for economic stability

Advertisement
  • He expressed these views in meeting with delegation of IIA.
  • The delegation apprised president of contribution of IIA.
  • It also highlighted challenges faced by business community.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need for increasing trade activity and enhancing the volume of the country’s exports to ensure economic stability.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) led by Muhammad Ahmed, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said investment in information technology and boosting its exports would prove helpful in attaining the goals of development and progress.

The delegation apprised the president of the contribution of IIA in promoting exports of the country. It also highlighted the challenges faced by the traders and businessmen.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi announced a special remission of 90 days in sentence of prisoners on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi.

The remission will be applicable for male prisoners above 65 years of age and women inmates over 60 years, who have completed one-third of their imprisonment. The persons under 18 years who have served their one-third sentence will also get the benefit of remission.

Advertisement

Also Read

President announces remission for prisoners on Eid Milad un Nabi
President announces remission for prisoners on Eid Milad un Nabi

The remission will be applicable for male and female prisoners. The reduction...

President Alvi approved the remission for prisoners in accordance with Article 45 of the Constitution.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story