Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priest’s firing case becomes drop scene

Priest’s firing case becomes drop scene

Articles
Advertisement
Priest’s firing case becomes drop scene

Priest’s firing case becomes drop scene

Advertisement
  • The priest lodged an FIR of murderous attack.
  • The pastor is named AZhar, alias Vicky Masih.
  • The investigation has revealed many facts so far.
Advertisement

Faisalabad: The incident of firing on the priest in the Saddar police station area has become a drop-scene in the story.

The police stated that the priest’s plan to shoot himself was to go abroad, but it was exposed.

Additionally, Pastor Azhar, alias Vicky Masih, created a drama to go abroad.

However, the facts came to light when the police investigated the priest.

Further, the priest had registered a case of murderous attack on himself at the Sadar police station.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR), he was going to his village on a motorcycle when someone shot him.

Advertisement

Furthermore, during the investigation, it was revealed that the writing outside the church was also written by the priest himself.

Also Read

Faisalabad GC University student raped, FIR lodged
Faisalabad GC University student raped, FIR lodged

The incident happened in Faisalabad. The complaint was registered by the GCU...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story