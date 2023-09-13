Priest’s firing case becomes drop scene

The priest lodged an FIR of murderous attack.

The pastor is named AZhar, alias Vicky Masih.

The investigation has revealed many facts so far.

Advertisement

Faisalabad: The incident of firing on the priest in the Saddar police station area has become a drop-scene in the story.

The police stated that the priest’s plan to shoot himself was to go abroad, but it was exposed.

Additionally, Pastor Azhar, alias Vicky Masih, created a drama to go abroad.

However, the facts came to light when the police investigated the priest.

Further, the priest had registered a case of murderous attack on himself at the Sadar police station.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR), he was going to his village on a motorcycle when someone shot him.

Advertisement

Furthermore, during the investigation, it was revealed that the writing outside the church was also written by the priest himself.

Also Read Faisalabad GC University student raped, FIR lodged The incident happened in Faisalabad. The complaint was registered by the GCU...