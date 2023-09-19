Prince Harry blanked out by Prince William.

The chasm between William and Harry commenced immediately.

William has solidified the irreparable nature of the rift with Harry.

Prince William has solidified the irreparable nature of the rift with Prince Harry by abstaining from wishing him on his birthday.

The Prince of Wales, who conspicuously omitted any birthday greetings to his younger brother, has underscored the deep-seated divide between them.

According to Ms. Bond, speaking, “There is no way back for the brothers. I just can’t see it.”

She elaborates, “Because of these entrenched positions and the fact Harry has visited the UK without either of them, as far as we know, lifting a finger to phone or text or meet up, I really can’t see them mending the rift any time soon.”

Furthermore, she asserts, “William is hurt so deeply that I think he probably just blanks Harry out of his mind most of the time. He has moved on with his life, and I guess so has Harry.”

The chasm between William and Harry commenced immediately after the latter’s departure from the UK to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, in the US.

