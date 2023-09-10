Prince Harry Expresses Heartbreak in Invictus Games Speech

Prince Harry delivered a poignant speech during the opening of the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, receiving a thunderous standing ovation and chants of his name. While the speech was primarily about unity and service, some of his remarks appeared to allude to his relationship with the Royal Family.

Harry began his speech in German before switching to English. He reflected on the significance of hanging up one’s uniform, emphasizing the pride and honor it represents, along with the sense of service to others.

These comments were seen by some as a subtle swipe at the Royal Family, particularly his father, King Charles. Earlier, Prince Harry was reportedly heartbroken when he wasn’t allowed to wear Queen Elizabeth II’s initials on his military uniform during her vigil. The absence of this gesture at such a significant moment appeared to leave a lasting impact on Harry.

The speech hinted at ongoing tensions within the family, as Harry did not meet with them on the occasion of his grandmother’s first death anniversary.

Also Read Invictus Games: Prince Harry’s Opportunity to Reset Image Prince Harry's recent appearance at the Invictus Games could be a pivotal...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.