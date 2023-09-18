Prince Harry fails to ignore heroic Prince William while in US

Advertisement

Prince Harry fails to ignore heroic Prince William while in the US.

Prince William is embarking on a two-day trip to New York.

William is the second most popular royal after his wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William is embarking on a two-day trip to New York to announce the finalists for his annual Earthshot Prize Award, and he’s expected to receive a warm reception as a ‘hero.’

Advertisement

According to YouGov polls, William is the second most popular royal after his wife, Kate Middleton, surpassing his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales is likely to gain even more popularity among young Americans because environmental issues are a significant concern for them, as noted by Daisy Prince, founder and editor of the New York-based Digital Party newsletter.

She believes that William’s leadership in this area will be well-received by the youth in the US, as they genuinely care about environmental matters.

Daisy also suggests that there is respect for someone like William, who doesn’t constantly speak out but focuses on doing the job. She sees solidarity with William for his commitment to his responsibilities.

However, despite both brothers being in the same country, it’s unlikely they will meet during this time. Prince William has decided not to answer any questions related to his younger brother, Prince Harry, during interviews.

During his trip, William will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres as part of the UN General Assembly. Kate Middleton will not accompany him on this visit.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.