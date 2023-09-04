Prince Harry honors David Beckham in midst of rumors of rupture

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, extended his appreciation to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, despite recent reports of a potential rift, on Sunday.

According to a report, Prince Harry attended a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium after being invited by his royal friend, David Beckham.

Prince Harry appeared in high spirits alongside other attendees, dressed in a stylish black shirt and matching trousers. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was not in attendance.

The game also saw the presence of rapper Tyga, presenter Mario Lopez, actor Owen Wilson, and Selena Gomez, among others.

Based on the guest list, other celebrities who received invitations included Meghan Markle, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Gerard Butler, LeBron James, and more.

Earlier, there had been rumors circulating that Victoria Beckham and David Beckham had allegedly severed ties with their longtime friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s attendance at the game took place just a few days before his scheduled visit to the UK on September 7 for the WellChild Awards.

