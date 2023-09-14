Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s living setup exposed.

There’s no doubt they’ve been living separate lives.

Meghan has been receiving advice to distance herself from Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly leading increasingly separate lives, with insiders suggesting that this situation may worsen over time.

These allegations have been put forth by a well-placed source within the couple’s social circle.

According to this insider’s information, “There’s no doubt they’ve been living separate lives.”

This development follows recent reports that “Harry has really been struggling to find his way in a new country” and is facing challenges in both keeping his wife happy and maintaining his relevance.

The source also indicates that Meghan has been receiving advice to distance herself from Harry in order to rejuvenate her career. This speculation aligns with the ongoing buzz surrounding Meghan’s engagement ring.

The insider notes, “Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode.”

“Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage.”

The source concludes by acknowledging, “It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains.”

