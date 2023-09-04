Prince Harry no longer serves as petulant spare to heir

Prince Harry is reportedly embarking on a journey to enhance his public image, shifting from being perceived as the “petulant spare to the heir” to a “leader” and military veteran, according to statements and sentiments put forth by royal commentator and author Victoria Ward in a candid piece.

Ward shed light on these developments, emphasizing the significance of the Invictus Games for Prince Harry, who will soon celebrate his 39th birthday in Germany.

The Games represent a highly important personal project for him, one of the few remaining legacies from his time as a working royal and a highly successful initiative that he takes immense pride in.

She added, “This year’s event will mark a significant milestone—a chance for him to reset and alter the narrative.”

Following months of headlines about rifts within the Royal family and the emotional revelations in his memoir, the Invictus Games provide an opportunity for Prince Harry to rebuild his reputation on the global stage.

For the first time in a while, he won’t be seen solely “as the petulant spare to the heir,” but rather as a leader, a military veteran, and an advocate for the healing power of sports.

