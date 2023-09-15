Prince Harry receives far less respect than Prince William.

Royal experts are asserting that Prince William enjoys a markedly different life characterized by greater respect than Prince Harry.

This perspective was put forth by royal commentator Daniela Elser in a candid article she penned.

In her article, she noted, “The Sussexes, residing in the US, are perceived as celebrities and are treated as such.”

In contrast, “back in the UK, there is a much higher level of respect for members of the royal family, and there is an unspoken understanding that they should be able to live their private lives without intrusion.”

The expert went on to draw a comparison between the couple’s life in the United States and the United Kingdom. She pointed out that not a single photograph of the couple during their private moments has ever emerged.

The only widely circulated photo of the Wales family with their children over the years is one showing Prince William on a soccer pitch with Prince George and his team.

“That’s it,” Ms. Elser added before concluding her analysis. “What’s remarkable is how few images of the Wales family off-duty, taken by the general public with smartphones, have ever surfaced.”

