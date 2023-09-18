Prince Harry’s absurdly privileged lifestyle.

Prince Harry is facing criticism for not acknowledging the privilege that comes with his royal birth.

These accusations were brought to light by royal commentator Andrew Lownie during an interview with The Telegraph. Lownie discussed the culture of secrecy within Buckingham Palace and suggested that there may be a lack of transparency regarding royal delegations.

He expressed a hope that, with a new reign, there would be more openness, with exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act applied only when necessary, such as for national security or confidential information.

Lownie also noted the irony that Prince Harry can share intimate details of royal life for personal gain, while historians are often restricted from accessing certain files.

These comments echoed his earlier statements made during an interview with Tatler, where he emphasized the need for transparency in public roles held by members of the royal family.

