Prince Harry’s docuseries fails to make Netflix Top 10

Prince Harry’s “Harry’s Heart of Invictus” docuseries hasn’t made Netflix’s Top 10.

Other shows like “Derry Girls” are in Netflix’s top 10.

The documentary includes subtle commentary on the royal family.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has faced a setback ahead of his upcoming visit to Britain, as his documentary series “Harry’s Heart of Invictus” has not managed to secure a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 charts several days after its release on August 30.

This docuseries is produced by Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archewell Productions, with Prince Harry serving as a co-producer.

In contrast, other TV shows like “Derry Girls,” “Who is Erin Carter?,” and “Painkiller” have found a place in Netflix’s top 10 for the week ending.

In this new docuseries, Prince Harry appears to take a subtle jab at the royal family. Meghan Markle also made a brief appearance in the documentary and shared an emotional message.

