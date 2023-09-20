Prince William has no ego & does not pursue glory like Meghan Markle.

Gardiner highlighted the Prince of Wales’s humility and dedication.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often seek the spotlight.

Prince William is widely regarded as a notably humble figure compared to his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, according to royal expert Nile Gardiner.

During Prince William’s recent visit to the United States, Gardiner highlighted the Prince of Wales’s humility and dedication to his role as a public servant.

Gardiner praised William for his understanding of the significance of his position and his commitment to preparing for his future role as king. He noted that Prince William doesn’t seek the limelight or glory, and he carries out his duties with a strong sense of service.

In contrast, Gardiner pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often seek the spotlight, with Meghan being particularly inclined towards it, as evidenced by her recent involvement in the Invictus Games.

Gardiner’s assessment underscores the differences in how the two brothers approach their royal responsibilities and public roles.



