Prof Iqbal Ch addresses UN General Assembly Science Summit

KARACHI: Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the Coordinator General of the COMSTECH, addressed the inaugural session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly Science Summit online.

The Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, said that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, the former Director of ICCBS, had been invited by Dr. Declan Kirrane, Managing Director of Science Summit at the United Nations General Assembly to address the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit.

This esteemed global event is set to take place in New York from September 12 to 29, 2023. This event is being hosted by an impressive lineup of 1,450 speakers from across the world, making it a momentous occasion in the realm of science and diplomacy.

Representing COMSTECH, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary proposed the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit setting up a Forum to discuss and identify challenges and mechanisms to strengthen scientific and technological capacity, pertaining to the implementation of SDGs. OIC-COMSTECH will be happy to serve as its secretariat for the global south, he said.

He said, “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second largest intergovernmental organization, after the United Nations, with 57 member countries in 4 continents and 1.9 billion people.”

The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among OIC Member States in science and technology, and to enhance their capabilities in science-based socio-economic development, he maintained.

Although global R&D spending has been increasing, investment remains concentrated in developed countries with limited resources allocated to the Global South, he said, adding that “We need to remove disparities in international funding to foster genuine engagement of researchers in international collaborations.”

COMSTECH is willing to play a central role in engaging the science community of the Muslim world in research towards solving global challenges, he told the summit.