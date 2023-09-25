Promotion of local languages necessary for generations: Jamal Shah

Minister for National Heritage said Pakistani people are hospitable.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said that the ministry was actively promoting the preservation of Pakistani cultural heritage at the local, national, and international levels.

“We are trying our best to strengthen our creative economy, consolidating our cultural and heritage resources and mobilizing our communities”, he said while talking to the media.

“Pakistani people are hospitable and we need to highlight the correct image of the country at the global level”, he added.

Talking about the 12th Conference of Culture Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he said the conference is focusing on cultural issues to enhance joint cultural action in the areas of cultural planning and development indicators and addressing the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the promotion of national heritage and culture among the people can only prevent the society from social ills hatred, and intolerance and bring peace and stability.

He added that there is also a need to inculcate the spirit of ownership and promotion of local languages among our coming generations.