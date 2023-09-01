Proud Boys Leader Sentenced for Capitol Riot

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and related charges. Biggs asked for leniency and showed remorse in court. Sentences are shorter than what prosecutors sought.

A leader of the far-right Proud Boys has received a 17-year prison sentence, marking one of the lengthiest punishments handed out in connection with the US Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021. Joe Biggs, a 38-year-old US Army veteran, was identified as one of the instigators behind the storming of Congress on that fateful day, as per prosecutors’ claims. In May, Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

During his court appearance, Biggs pleaded for leniency and expressed remorse for his actions. The sentence was delivered by US District Judge Timothy Kelly and falls below federal sentencing guidelines and the 33 years sought by prosecutors. Another Proud Boys member, Zachary Rehl, was also sentenced to 15 years on a charge of seditious conspiracy. Rehl, a former US Marine and leader of the Philadelphia branch of the Proud Boys, was seen on video using a chemical irritant on officers outside the Capitol during the riot.

Biggs faced multiple charges, including seditious conspiracy, intimidation, interference with law enforcement during civil disorder, and threats to prevent officials from carrying out their duties. Prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo that Biggs, who served in Iraq and worked as a correspondent for conspiracy website Infowars, used his military experience to lead a “revolt against the government” during the January 6 events.

In court, a tearful Biggs apologized for his actions and claimed he had been “seduced” by the crowd on the day of the riot. He stated that he did not harbor hatred in his heart and maintained that he was not a terrorist. However, he acknowledged the need for punishment. Judge Kelly, while not minimizing the violence, suggested that the January 6 riot was not on the same scale as other mass casualty events and opted for a less severe sentence to avoid disparities with other convicted rioters.

Biggs was part of a group of five Proud Boys members on trial, including former chair Enrique Tarrio, whose sentencing was postponed to the following week. Prosecutors are seeking a 33-year sentence for Tarrio. The Proud Boys individuals involved in the case have expressed their intent to appeal the convictions.

Prosecutors emphasized the seriousness of the crimes and argued that a substantial sentence would serve as a message ahead of the next presidential election. They presented evidence, including text messages, social media posts, and videos, to demonstrate the Proud Boys’ coordinated effort to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election at the Capitol. As of August 6, over 1,100 individuals have been arrested in connection with the riot, resulting in more than 630 guilty pleas and 110 convictions. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes received an 18-year prison sentence in May for his involvement in the riot.

