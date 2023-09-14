KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose by 59 points and closed at 45,650 points at the end of business on Thursday.

A total of 45,590.93 shares valuing Rs 2.77 billion were traded during the day as compared to 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs 3.80 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 18,078,085 shares at Rs 1.90 per share; Al-Shaheer Corp with 18,007,987 shares at Rs 11.32 per share and SEARLR2 with 16,376,256 shares at Rs 1.60 per share.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 26.00 per share price, closing at Rs 378.10, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with Rs.20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 670.00.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.110.00 per share closing at Rs 1,560.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.85.00 decline to close at Rs.7,015.00.