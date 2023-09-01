PTI chief unable to hold telephonic conversation with his sons

Special Court allowed PTI chief to speak with his sons on phone.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been unable to hold a telephonic conversation with his sons in London despite being granted permission.

PTI’s legal team claims that Attock jail authorities refused to receive a copy of the order. As a result, the matter of allowing the telephonic calls has been delayed.

Barrister Gohar and Barrister Sheeraz Ranjha went to Attock Jail with a copy of the order. Attock Jail officials told the legal team to come after a week next Thursday and then the authorities will look into the matter.

The Special Court Islamabad granted permission to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Pakistan Imran Khan to talk to his sons – sons – Qasim and Sulaiman – on the phone.

Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cypher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 5.

The PTI chief, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed approached the special court with the request to allow him to talk to his sons on the telephone.

“I want to talk to my sons Qasim and Sulaiman Khan on the telephone or WhatsApp,” he pleaded, which was approved by the court.

After the court orders, the position of the jail authorities regarding the PTI chairman’s telephone talk with his sons was discussed at the Punjab Home Department.

Inspector General (IG) Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir consulted the Punjab Home Department officials on the issue.

The jail authorities said there was no international calling facility at the Attock jail, and the facility was available only at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

A special court on Wednesday extended the PTI chairman’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cypher leak case.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, heard the case at the Attock District Jail, issued the decision in the case of the missing classified document.

The hearing of the case took place at the Attock Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.