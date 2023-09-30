PTI demands formation of judicial commission to probe Cypher case  

PTI rejected challan submitted by FIA in Cypher case.

Spokesperson said challan submitted by FIA is bogus.

He said the cypher is still present in Foreign Office.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate Cypher to fulfill the demands of justice.

PTI rejected the challan submitted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the cypher case. The spokesperson said that the challan submitted against Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi is as meaningless as the fake and bogus case of Cypher.

The spokesperson said that the fact that the cypher is still present in the Foreign Office in its original state, its presence proves the allegations leveled against the former prime minister to be baseless.

The PTI said the cypher was declassified by the federal cabinet under its own authority and the Official Secrets Act cannot be invoked as the case is a case to die for.

The spokesperson said that Chairman PTI repeatedly demanded an independent and impartial investigation of Cypher. The PTI chairman also sent letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the President of the country, but no progress could be made. A judicial commission should be constituted.

It should be noted that in the cypher case today, FIA presented a challan in the court in which Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were declared guilty and requested for punishment against the accused.