PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh booked in fraud case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Shaikh and his three brothers have been booked in a fraud case, BOL News reported.

The case was lodged at the Memon Goth police station over the complaint of a citizen Muhammad Aman over forgery and committing fraud.

The complainant claimed that Haleem’s brother Aleem promised to provide the ownership of plots in a housing society after receiving Rs 60 million on November 26, 2019.

He said that he found out that the property documents were forged and the housing society did not even exist. The citizen alleged that he contacted Haleem Adil who threatened to kill him for speaking out against the financial fraud.

It must be mentioned that Haleem Adil Shaikh is currently under custody after he was arrested earlier this week from outside the Sindh High Court where he appear to secure bail.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi handed over Haleem Adil Shaikh to police custody on three-day physical remand. He was produced before the court in a terrorism case registered at Mubina Police Station.

During the hearing, the court rejected Haleem Adil Shaikh’s bail plea and handed him over to police on physical remand.

On August 31, Haleem Adil Shaikh was re-arrested outside the anti-terrorism court hours after the court ordered his release.

The police sought his physical remand which court rejected and ordered his immediate release. Despite the court’s order, Shaikh was immediately taken into custody in another case shortly after his release.

The former opposition leader in Sindh Assembly had disappeared after the May 9 vandalism. Police were on the lookout before he resurfaced to secure bail. Shaikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.

