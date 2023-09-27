Punjab announces closure of schools due to pink eye infection

Conjunctivitis has become epidemic across Punjab.

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced that all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed from Thursday to Saturday due to a conjunctivitis outbreak.

The students in the province will have a long weekend because of Friday’s Eid Milad un Nabi public holiday and the weekend’s extended school closure.

Conjunctivitis or pink eye has become an epidemic across Punjab and school students are being affected rapidly.

On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, it has been announced that all public and private schools across the province will be closed tomorrow.

“In the wake of the spread of Conjunctivitis / Pink Eye Infection 141 among school kids, Competent Authority is pleased to announce that all Public & Private Schools of the Province shall remain closed from Thursday ( September 28) till Sunday (October 01)” read an official notification.

It further said that all schools will reopen from Monday and observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of pink eye infection.

“All Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) in Punjab are directed to ensure compliance of the orders,” it added.

It may be recalled that the District Education Authority had issued a notice to teachers and students given the outbreak of conjunctivitis, directing them to take special precautions in case of symptoms.

Medical Superintendent(MS) Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya said that arrangements are complete for the treatment of conjunctivitis patients. He said patients should consult doctors instead of treating themselves.

The health department and the district administration had asked parents to take precautions while sending their children to school.