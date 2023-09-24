Punjab forms body to review case of eye infection due to Avastin injection

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday constituted a five-member committee to review the case of eye infection due to Avastin injection.

The committee will submit its report within three days and will also put forward recommendations to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

All doctors and patients have been instructed not to use Avastin injection and medical stores, wholesalers and distributors have been stopped from selling this injection.

Samples of the injection have been sent for lab tests so that the real facts can be brought out.