Punjab Govt decides to ensure fast trial of accused of May 9 tragedy

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to ensure the implementation of the decision of the trial of the accused of the May 9 tragedy.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered to present all the challans of Lahore within three days on the incidents of May 9 and also directed to complete the construction and restoration of 13 churches burnt in the Jaranwala incident within two weeks.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in ​​which the progress on the issues related to the events of May 9 and Jaranwala was reviewed.

In the meeting, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab directed a team consisting of three ministers and senior officers to visit Jaranwala and submit a report and also ordered to submit all the challans of Lahore within three days on the events of May 9.

In the meeting, it was also decided to ensure the implementation of the decision of daily trial of the accused in jail on May 9.

Meanwhile, while giving a briefing to the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, it was told that the construction and renovation of nine churches in Jaranwala has been completed.

Upon which Mohsin Naqvi directed to completion the construction and renovation of 13 other churches in two weeks.