QAU’s syndicate decides to restore the student union

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid e Azam University Islamabad syndicate has decided to restore the student union in the varsity and a committee has been formed to fix the rules.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa participated as a member in the Quaid-e-Azam University Syndicate meeting. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz.

According to sources, the Quaid-e-Azam University Syndicate has decided to restore the student union in the university.

Sources say that a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Education Secretary Waseem Ajmal to decide the rules for the student union.

Sources said that the Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over the presence of armed police, rangers, and security in the university and asked them to keep the university free from weapons and drugs.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the union should be non-political, free from sectarianism and linguistic division. The union existed in the first law of Quaid-e-Azam University, the university union was abolished in the first martial law order of General Zia-ul-Haq.

He said that no one should be allowed to interfere in university affairs, agencies should also be kept away from university affairs and attention should be given to higher education here.

Sources said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan also directed to promotion cycling in the Quaid-e-Azam University campus.

It should be noted that the last time Acting Chief Justice Rana Bhagwan Das visited Quaid-e-Azam University and participated in the meeting former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial once participated in the online meeting.