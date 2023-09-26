Advertisement
Rabeeca Khan's Special Day with Hussain Tareen: See Photos

  • Rabeeca Khan, daughter of comedian Kashif Khan, recently celebrated her 19th birthday in grand style.
  • The birthday event was graced by renowned Pakistani influencers.
  • Hussain Tareen shared the celebration on Instagram.
Rabeeca Khan, a popular and accomplished Pakistani social media influencer at a young age, enjoys a substantial following across various platforms.

She has amassed over 8 million TikTok fans, 5 million Instagram followers, and 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. Notably, she is the daughter of the well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

Recently, the dazzling Rabeeca Khan celebrated her 19th birthday in a grand fashion, and the event was graced by renowned Pakistani social media influencers and actress Nadia Hussain.

Rabeeca Khan and the young social media influencer Hussain Tareen share a strong and lasting friendship. Through all of Rabeeca’s recent achievements and joyous occasions, Hussain Tareen has consistently been by her side.

Today, he organized a lovely and cozy birthday party for Rabeeca Khan, even posting a heartfelt Instagram reel to commemorate the occasion.

In addition to the birthday festivities, Rabeeca Khan also celebrated reaching the impressive milestone of 5 million followers on Instagram.

Take a Look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hussain Tareen (@hussain.tareen)

