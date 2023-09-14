Railway police arrest robber in Lahore

The accused was in the custody of the railway police.

The suspect is named Ali Raza.

The RPD police lodged the case immediately.

The Railways Police Division (RPD) in Lahore has taken effective action against the accused who robbed the passengers and was arrested.

The suspect, Ali Raza, had snatched the wallet of a passenger named Amir at Kot Radha Kishan station a few days ago and managed to escape at the moment.

The Railways Police Division registered a case, immediately arrested the accused, and brought him under investigation.

During the investigation, stolen goods were recovered from the culprit, which were snatched through various crimes.

According to the police, 25,000 rupees and an identity card were present in the wallet.

Additionally, the stolen valuables include two laptops and two mobile phones.

Shockingly, as the investigation went on, the suspect also turned out to be a previous record holder against whom cases were registered in five police stations in the district.

As per the spokeperson of the department, a further investigation of the accused is underway that will reveal many other facts as well.

