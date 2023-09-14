Rain Delays Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Match

This is the last Super 4 match, with the winner facing India in the final.

Rain may impact not only this match but also other tournament fixtures.

India already secured a final spot, while Bangladesh is out of contention.

The toss for the crucial match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, taking place in Colombo, has been delayed due to rain. This match marks the last encounter in the Super 4 stage for both teams, and the victor will earn a spot in the final showdown against India, scheduled for September 17.

Regrettably, rain is threatening to disrupt not only the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match but also the remaining fixtures of the tournament. India has already secured a place in the Asia Cup final, rendering rain inconsequential to their position. Conversely, Bangladesh has been eliminated from contention for the final.

In this context, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will receive one point each from the interrupted match. However, Sri Lanka’s superior net run-rate (NRR) will see them securing their ticket to the final. Following Pakistan’s massive 228-run loss to India, their NRR plummeted to -1.892, whereas Sri Lanka maintains an NRR of -0.2.

So, while the rain delay poses challenges for the remaining matches, the outcome of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka encounter is clear: Sri Lanka’s stronger NRR will propel them into the Asia Cup final against India on September 17.

