Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting Nawaz Sharif

Raja Riaz met Nawaz Sharif in London.

He announced joining PML-N.

He said elections will be held in February.

Advertisement

LONDON: Former Member of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed has announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Raja arrived in London where he met PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and expressed full confidence in their leadership. On the occasion, he announced joining the party.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Mian Nasir Janjua, Ataullah Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan, Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Parvez were also present on this occasion.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, the former opposition leader said he would hold political discussions regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif and the upcoming elections.

Riaz said the important decision will be made in the next few days. He said the PML-N will win the next elections.

Regarding the elections, he said the polls will be held around Februay 15. “I have given the date of the election as February 15, the election will be held a week before or after,” Raja Riaz said.

Advertisement

He said Nawaz Sharif will have a great reception upon arrival as he has his own vote bank. “Muslim League is an old party. Nawaz Sharif would not have returned if the PML-N had run away from the elections,” Riaz said.

Raja Riaz served as Leader of Oppoisition in National Assembly after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

In March 2022, he was among the 20 PTI MNA who joined the opposition to pass a successful no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In April 2022, the National Assembly passed this motion securing 174 votes, resulting in the collapse of the PTI government.

Since the majority of PTI MNAs resigned from parliament in protest, he was appointed Leader of Opposition in National Assembly.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI kicks out Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan, and 11 others Ramesh Vankwani, Nuzhat Pathan and Wajiha Qamar expelled. The dismissal notices have...