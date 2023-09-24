Ram Pothineni Shares Remarkable Moments With Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan

Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of “Skanda.”

Ram discussed his encounters with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ram credited his close friends Atlee and Priya for introducing him to SRK.

Ram Pothineni is preparing for the release of his action film “Skanda,” co-starring Sreeleela, as he enjoys a substantial fan base nationwide. While primarily known for his Telugu films, Ram’s movies have garnered fans across languages, particularly in their Hindi-dubbed versions.

In a recent conversation with Sanket Mhatre, the Hindi dubbing artist for Ram, the actor shared his encounters with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ram credited Atlee and his wife, Priya, for introducing him to Shah Rukh Khan. He emphasized his close friendship with the director and his wife, which led to the introduction. Ram recounted that Shah Rukh Khan showed great interest in their meeting, discussing Ram’s films and requesting the trailer for “Skanda.” Ram fondly described Shah Rukh Khan as “such a sweet person.”

Unlike his introduction to Shah Rukh Khan, Ram had no prior connection with Salman Khan. However, when they met, Salman Khan recognized him. Ram shared the story of their meeting, mentioning that Salman Khan had acknowledged his performance in “Ready.” This recognition held special significance for Ram as “Ready” had been remade in Hindi by Salman Khan, marking the first film produced under Ram’s banner, Sri Sravanthi Movies, and he expressed his happiness over Salman’s remake.

