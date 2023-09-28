Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' teaser' Out, Netizens Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ teaser’ Out, Netizens Reacts

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ teaser’ Out, Netizens Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ teaser’ Out, Netizens Reacts

  • Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration began with excitement for Animal,
  • A film focusing on a strained father-son relationship and intense bloodshed.
  • The teaser showcases an action-packed drama sequence and is set for release in December 2023.
After Animal’s teaser was published, Ranbir Kapoor‘s birthday celebration on September 28 got off to a great start. Many people expressed their excitement for the movie on X (previously Twitter) and remarked on Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning performance. Not everyone, though, was moved by the movie; several others also expressed their dissatisfaction.

See what others are saying about the teaser for Animal:

Animal’s teaser information

The main plot of Animal is a tense father-son relationship set against a violent background. Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor discuss having kids in the beginning of the trailer. The next frame in the movie shows Ranbir defending his combative father, Anil Kapoor, who is portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Mandanna is told she can ask him anything and he will be honest, but she is not allowed to talk about his father. He then specifies who. A dramatic action scene is then shown in the teaser.

On December 1, 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, which he also directed, will be released in theaters.

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged Look: 'Animal' New Poster Unveiled!
Ranbir Kapoor’s Rugged Look: ‘Animal’ New Poster Unveiled!

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his consistent hit performances in Bollywood. The...

Next Story